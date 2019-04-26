Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Crop Top

Khloe Kardashian looked casual and chic on Thursday night as she stepped out to celebrate the birthday of her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian dressed down for the event, which had an Avengers: Endgame theme. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked black and red for the party, much like her famous sisters.

In photos from the night, Khloe is seen sporting a skimpy black crop top, which was made from a sheer material that allowed fans to see through to her sexy black bra underneath.

Kardashian paired the racy crop top with a pair of high-waisted jeans and some gray sneakers. Khloe also added to the ensemble by sporting a long, black coat and a red beanie on her head.

Kardashian accessorized by holding a black leather handbag over her arm, donning a large diamond ring, and a gold chain with a cross pendant around her neck. She also wore a pair of oversize, black sunglasses, even though it was dark outside.

Khloe’s long fingernails were painted red, and she wore a full face of makeup for the event, which included darkened eyebrows and dramatic pink blush on her cheeks, adding a touch of light pink color to her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been going through a hard time in recent months. The reality star and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, split back in February following rumors that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Now, the couple are working on their co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True. However, things may not be going well. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe allegedly wants full custody of the little girl.

“Khloe is not expecting any custody issues or child support whatsoever with Tristan because he’s not fighting her on anything she’s doing with True as it is,” an insider dished.

“Khloe hasn’t felt the need to draft anything up or make arrangements because Tristan isn’t really even asking to see True as it is, so she’s not at all concerned that he will fight for anything. Khloe wants True full-time and sees Tristan putting up no fight. Both parents seem to know it really is what’s best for their daughter,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.