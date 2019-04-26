Instagram Go Nuts As River Rose Makes Appearance In Mom Kelly Clarkson’s New Music Video

Music is a family affair for Kelly Clarkson.

Yesterday, the songstress stunned her fans by sharing a clip from her powerful new music video for the hit track “Broken & Beautiful.” The clip was posted to Kelly’s wildly popular Instagram account and in it, her adorable daughter, River Rose makes an appearance — much to the delight of her loyal social media followers.

The video starts off with Clarkson singing as she looks into her dressing room mirror. Shortly after, the camera pans over to Clarkson sitting in her makeup chair while little River wears a delicate unicorn headband and applies makeup to her mother’s face. The 4-year-old looks sweet as can be in a jean jacket, grey t-shirt, and a pair of light pink jeans. The youngster wears her short blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail and looks as cute as can be.

In another part of the video, little River is all smiles once again when she looks out of the dressing room door and sees one of the characters from the Ugly Dolls movie being wheeled in a cart. And Kelly looks just as good as her daughter, flaunting her impressive weight loss in a form-fitting black dress that is adorned with flowers. The 37-year-old wears her blonde-dyed locks down and curly and looks absolutely stunning.

After just a short time of the video going live on the singer’s account, it has already earned her rave reviews with over 561,000 views in addition to 1,600 comments. While many fans took to the post to gush over how amazing The Voice coach looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how sweet River Rose is.

“You are such an inspiration love your music but most of all love how real you are in such a fake world. Keep being you,” one follower wrote.

“Omg! How awesome and how cuuuuuute is your daughter in this video! Such a beautiful song too.”

“Ahh River is so cute and getting so big.. beautiful video,” another fan wrote.

Kelly’s hit song is featured in the kids’ movie Ugly Dolls so it’s easy to see why she made the decision to get her daughter involved in the video. And this new music video isn’t the only thing that the songstress’ fans have to cheer about. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Clarkson is working on her 9th studio album. The American Idol alum made the announcement on Easter in an exciting tweet.

“Yoga, coffee, Easter baskets, egg hunt, breakfast with the little kiddos & hubby, & now I’m off to the studio to work on the new album! Happy Easter y’all!!???? Not gonna lie, really excited to paint eggs w/kiddos tonight????????‍♀️ #ForeverKid #ArtsAndCrafts,” she wrote.

As fans eagerly await the next album to drop, they can get their Kelly fix by checking out her entire “Broken and Beautiful” music video on YouTube.