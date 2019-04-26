Ariel Winter Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging T-Shirt After Opening Up About Weight Loss

Ariel Winter looked super natural as she hit the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25.

The 21-year-old appeared to be makeup-free as she ran errands in the city, and there was no need to wear any cosmetics anyway — her skin looked perfectly smooth and radiant, proving that a good skincare routine can do wonders and that even celebrities need to take a break from all the glam every once in a while!

As per Hollywood Life, Ariel appeared busy as she hit the shops in L.A., rocking a casual ensemble that consisted of a plunging gray t-shirt, which allowed for a peek at her ample cleavage, a pair of ripped jeans, and running sneakers. She completed her look with a pair of transparent plastic glasses, and made sure to secure her signature long raven locks in a messy bun.

The Modern Family star and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 31, were reportedly gearing up for their road trip to Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California, according to the paparazzi who spotted them out and about running errands. The event, which kicks off on April 26, will provide three days filled with fun for all the country music lovers, including Ariel, who is an outspoken fan of country.

“Me reminding myself that in just about 3 weeks I’ll be at @stagecoach I loveeee country music! I’m ready to bust out my boots people,” she told her Instagram followers early in the month.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress has had to defend herself after many accused her of undergoing plastic surgery (aside from her breast reduction operation back in 2015) to achieve her current looks, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

When one online troll said she was “so beautiful before she started chopping up her body,” Ariel clapped back and said while she appreciated her followers wanting to spread the message of self-love, the online user was also “kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do? I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”

Not only that, she also had to explain that her drastic weight loss wasn’t related to any of the rumors that were circulating (some even went as far as to claim she had a drug addiction), but was in fact due to a change in medication last year. Ariel revealed that the anti-depressants she had been on for years caused her to gain weight, and that when she switched to a different medication, she was able to shed all the extra weight.