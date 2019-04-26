The Jonas Brothers Comeback Album Will Contain Love Letters To Sophie Turner And Priyanka Chopra

It has been 10 whole years since the last Jonas Brothers album was last released but, the wait is nearly over.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas announced that their comeback album, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7. The lead single, “Sucker” became an instant success. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart as well as topping the Canadian and Australian charts. At the beginning of April, they released the second single from the campaign, “Cool.”

According to Music News, the album will contain songs about Nick and Joe’s partners. Nick revealed it will feature a track that Joe wrote for his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner, titled “Hesitate.” While the “Remember I Told You” hitmaker’s song about Priyanka Chopra is called “I Believe” which addresses their whirlwind romance which led the pair to get married in India and have a double wedding.

Their partners not only have been the inspiration behind some of the songs but have also shaped the sound of the material.

“Priyanka and Sophie love pop music and listen to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits or Apple Music all the time,” Nick told Billboard.

“So they were a really good gauge, like, ‘Does this sound good?'”

The three of them worked with top songwriters and producers Ryan Tedder, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, and Justin Tranter for the comeback album. Ryan Tedder, who has written lots of No. 1 hits for other artists and for his own band, OneRepublic, revealed they didn’t mess around when it came to recording potential tracks for their record.

“We would write a song in about 90 minutes. We would cut it in the second hour. It would be demo’d by dinner,” Tedder said.

“Sam Smith and Adele are maybe the only other acts I’ve ever worked with, where they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s 6pm. Let’s call it a day.'”

Loading...

From 2006, the Jonas Brothers released four studio albums — It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, and Lines, Vines and Trying Times. Their upcoming fifth album will be released via Republic Records.

In 2008, the band and Demi Lovato starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock which enjoyed a sequel in 2010.

In 2017, Nick appeared in the film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, playing the role of Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, Alex Vreeke’s avatar. The movie was a huge box office success, making $962.1 million. In 2018, Joe played the voice of Kraken in the computer-animated comedy film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.