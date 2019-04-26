Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Polina Glen, Johnny Depp’s Rumored Girlfriend

Johnny Depp reportedly has a new woman in his life and her name is Polina Glen. According to The Daily Mail, Polina is a Russian go-go dancer and she’s been heating up Instagram with very sensual photos of herself.

Here are ten of the sexiest photos posted on her page.

1) Spicy Hot Bikini Shot

Polina showed off her enviable hourglass curves and toned legs in this bikini shot at the beach. She also posts a lot of videos of her dancing on Instagram so it’s easy to see how she earned her fit physique.

2) Black & White Beauty

It’s clear to see that Polina has some modeling chops based on this photo. While its’s elegant and understated, it also shows off her curves,

3) Lacy Lingerie

The Daily Mail reports that Polina studied electrical power installations in St Petersburg but you’d likely never guess that from seeing this seductive shot.

4) Baring It All

The caption on this photo could hint at the passionate relationship she might be having with Johnny Depp. The Heavy reports that he’s “smitten” with her and there have been sightings of them kissing while visiting Serbia.

4) Crop Top Tease

Maybe this is the type of clothing she wears on her off days. According to The Heavy, she met Johnny Depp at a part in Los Angeles but didn’t recognize him so perhaps she isn’t the kind of person who really pays attention to celebrities or pop culture.

5) Femme Fatale

The Daily Mail reports that she’s an entrepreneur as well, with a company that sells herbal tea native to Russia. But, she clearly has a penchant for posing and uses her Instagram page to showcase it.

6) Smoldering Stare

Johnny and Polina have also been spotted together in Russia at one of his band’s performances in Moscow, The Heavy reports. So, you could speculate that they may have bonded over their love of performance. After all, he’s an actor/musician and she’s a dancer.

7) Curves And Cleavage

While she’s an unknown in the United States, she’s been on a reality TV show in Russia. According to The Heavy, the show was called Go-Go Girls and gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the women who dance professionally to entertain club goers in Russia.

8) Straps And Seduction

Loading...

Polina’s Instagram page shows off an ambition to brand herself as a bombshell. A source told The Daily Mail that Johnny thinks that her drive is very attractive since he wants to be with someone who isn’t heavily interested in capitalizing on his previous success in Hollywood.

“She’s really sweet and caring. She’s very talented. I’m sure Johnny assists but she’s off doing her own thing,” the source said.

9) Elegant With A Hint Of Naughty

The Heavy reveals that Polina might be in her late twenties which means that there’s a big age difference between her and the 55-year-old actor. This isn’t the first time that he’s been in a relationship with a much younger woman though. He was once married to actress Amber Heard but that ended disastrously. The two are divorced but are currently locked in a legal dispute over comments that Amber made about alleged domestic violence by Johnny.

10) Sexy, But She Can Be Cute Too!

We likely won’t learn much about this purported relationship until either of them gives an interview directly addressing it. Perhaps there’ll be a sighting of the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor on her Instagram page. Only time will tell.