Taylor Swift Introduces Her New Furry Friend To Instagram, Confirms Fan Theory Stemmed By ‘Me!’ Music Video

It’s a big day for Swifties around the world. Their idol, Taylor Swift, has not only dropped a new single and its corresponding, pastel-themed music video, but has also introduced them to the newest member of her family.

The pop star had been teasing a big announcement on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts for some time now, and at midnight on Friday, April 26, she graced her fans with the bubbly new tune “Me!” which also features Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. As People noted, the track’s video counter part included a ton of Easter eggs, one of which she responded to on her Instagram account this morning.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor filled her new music video with cats, leading many fans to believe that she had added another feline friend to her family. The pop star confirmed this theory for her millions of fans today, introducing her adorable new pet in a sweet snap shared to her social media accounts that captured her laying on the floor and cuddling up with the fluffy kitten.

Swift has disabled comments on her Instagram account, though her 116 million followers were able to share their love for her sweet kitty by awarding the snap over 850,000 likes during its first hour of going live to the platform. Meanwhile, several of the singer’s fans on Twitter quickly responded to the furry four-legged animal’s debut on the social media site, officially dubbing the starlet a cat lady based off of a comment she made in a past interview.

Taylor has yet to reveal the name and age of her adorable new friend, but it is known that it is of the male gender. He joins the pop star’s two other beloved pets, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, who are named for their Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy characters, respectively.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Blank Space” singer recently shared that cats were the number one influential factor in her life. In fact, Taylor’s love for the critters is so strong that when the opportunity came up for her to star in a film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical Cats, she knew she “had to do this.”

“Cats are just really cool. They’re really great. They’re very dignified. They’re independent,” she listed in a video for Time magazine. “They’re very capable of dealing with their own life and if you fit into that on that day, they’ll make some time for you maybe. I just really respect it.”