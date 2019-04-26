Charlize Theron Confirms She’s Raising Both Of Her Children As ‘Proud African Girls’

Charlize Theron made headlines recently when she revealed she was raising both of her children — August, 3, and Jackson, 7, as girls. Now, she has once again opened up about what is has been like for her to raise the two adopted children.

Jackson was first introduced to the world as a boy. However, the actress recently confirmed that she is raising her oldest child as a girl — after the youngster announced, at the age of 3, that she didn’t feel like a boy. Since then, Charlize has been raising her two children as “beautiful proud black African girls,” as she declared during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Her appearance on the show is set to air this Friday night in the U.K.

Jackson was initially introduced to the world as a boy, but rumors have been going around for a while that the Oscar winner is actually raising her as a girl, instead. And just recently, Charlize confirmed that she has been raising Jackson as a girl since the age of three, admitting that she thought the child “was a boy too” before realizing Jackson did not identify as a male.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the South African star spoke openly about her family during her appearance on the popular British late night show — including how she has engaged with raising her children.

“I want them to find themselves and not necessarily push my ancestry on them, but I have taught them two very sweet Afrikaans songs about politeness,” the 43-year-old revealed.

“I have taught them a little Afrikaans, but it’s a language filled with very conflicted history,” she added.

Charlize is currently in London for the premiere of her new movie, Long Shot, alongside co-star Seth Rogen. She has previously said that she thinks her job as a parent is to “celebrate” her children regardless of who they choose to be, and to provide them with the tools to be honest and happy.

Charlize Theron talks for the first time about affirming her trans daughters gender identity. This is a great example of what ‘affirmation’ looks like – letting your child be the person they say they are and loving them unconditionally.https://t.co/Oa70oHfuob — GenderGP (@GenderGP) April 19, 2019

“And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that,” she said.

Charlize credits her mother for raising her to speak up and be genuine, in an effort to distance herself from the surrounding atmosphere she grew up with in South Africa — where people “lived with half-truths and lies and whispers.” The Hollywood bombshell said she owed the desire to live as truthfully as possible to her mother, and that this was exactly what she wanted to pass on to her two children.

???? | 4 HQs – Charlize Theron at the Long Shot Screening In London (April 25, 2019) pic.twitter.com/Z8mu1KbMxv — Charlize Theron BR (@TheronBrasil) April 26, 2019

Fans of the Monster actress will know that she lived through a traumatic childhood, even witnessing her mother murder her father in an act of self-defense after he threatened to kill the two of them in a fit of rage. She was only 15 years old — and living in a farm outside of Johannesburg — when that incident occurred.