Justin Bieber Says To ‘Stop Reading Into Things’ After Fans Speculate He Viewed Selena Gomez Music Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are happily married, but they are constantly dealing with negative comments on their social media as well as rumors swirling about their love life. Most recently, rumors that Justin’s wife Hailey is pregnant with their first child have been circulating, but according to E! News, an Instagram video posted by Justin sets the record straight about the reported pregnancy.

“How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly…not,” Hailey says in the video.

While the video was meant to shoot down the pregnancy rumors, it looks like it only stirred up more rumors. Apparently, fans spotted a Selena Gomez music video in Justin’s search history which was open on the article that Justin was talking about in the video.

Of course, this got fans speculating. Yet according to the report, Bieber explained why Selena’s video performing at Coachella was there, pointing out that it played as a “related video” after Justin and his wife watched one of his Coachella performances. He reportedly asked fans to not look into things so much.

“Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy.”

Justin added, “People have their own fantasys [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much.”

Justin’s comments on social media echo those recently posted by his wife, Hailey. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey recently took to social media to clap back at commenters who said she is “second best” to Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Hailey later deleted her post, though, but in it, she slammed commenters for their “delusional fantasies.”

Hailey is a relatively private person and doesn’t share a whole lot of photos on social media and it is a shame that, when she does, she has to deal with the negative comments toward both her and her husband.

Justin and Hailey married in September last year in a quiet courthouse ceremony. The couple had been back together for only a few months before their quick wedding shocked fans. Prior to getting back together, Justin and Selena had briefly rekindled their romance before going their separate ways for good.

Although they are legally married, there are rumors that Justin and Hailey will have a more traditional wedding ceremony in the future.