Selena Gomez Hints At Releasing New Music In The Near Future

Gomez hints at releasing new solo work soon.

After a highly publicized stint in rehab, Selena Gomez is making her comeback. She showed up to her first red carpet event in some time to promote a good cause and get fans talking about the potential release of new music, reports OK Magazine.

Gomez appeared at the 2019 We Day California event on April 25, where she was asked if there was any new music on the horizon. The star gave a cryptic answer, slyly telling E! News that she couldn’t reveal much.

“I can’t say that. I get in trouble too much.”

However, in an interview on Coach’s Dream It Real podcast the day before, she was more forthright about her future plans. The singer expressed her intentions of releasing a new album this year and indicated that the record would have no collaborations this time around.

“Working on this new record, I just wanted it to be me, all me. Every song is a story I’ve experienced. To that point, I think there’s no one who’s going to tell my story better than myself.”

Gomez has not released a studio album since 2015’s Revival. She’s dropped plenty of chart-topping singles such as “Fetish,” “Wolves,” “Anxiety,” “Bad Liar,” “Back To You” and “Taki Taki.”

After a rough year, Selena Gomez is ready to step back into the spotlight! https://t.co/YJ8fy2u4ta — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 26, 2019

In her first public appearance in nearly a year, Gomez was willing to cut her break short for the inspirational event. However, she admitted she was not a fan of going out in general, because she “needed it.” But, in terms of her future endeavors, she confessed she’s excited about what the future holds.

Talking to E! News at the We Day California event, the star also discussed the amazing benefits of the organization and her decision to be an advocate of it.

Gomez said she had been involved with the organization for six years and was familiar with those running it and their efforts in helping people around the world.

She added that the group doesn’t just fund global causes, but focuses on children that want to have the opportunity to give back to the community.

At The Forum in Los Angeles, Gomez spoke at the ceremony, telling the audience, that WE Day was the best day of the year. She praised those in attendance, saying they had earned their spot through their work in improving the health and well-being of their communities.

Among the other stars in attendance were Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper. Neil Patrick Harris was the host of the event.