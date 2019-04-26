Abby Dowse Busts Out Of Lacy Pink Lingerie In Eye-Popping Instagram Snap

A bombshell in pink lingerie is going to get noticed.

April 26 brings an eye-popping update from Australian model Abby Dowse. This update comes in the form of a racy underwear snap. Abby seems ever-so-slightly caught off guard, though. A half-eaten apple in her left hand suggests that it’s her snack time, although her frosted-pink lipstick appears intact.

In terms of her outfit, very pink and very minimal best sum up today’s look. Dowse is donning hot-pink panties here, and they’re as high-cut as they are sheer. Lace embellishments match décolleté bra details, although neither part of this two-piece is covering much up. Prominent cleavage is taking center stage for this sensation – a left bra strap falling off Abby’s shoulder in this snap adds the final flourish.

Shot from the knees-up, Abby’s tan skin is popping against an otherwise-nondescript background of cushioned couches, indoor plants, and white walls. The setting is likely Abby’s home, although no mention of her location is specified. Viewers are likely to be too taken by the piercing gaze, puckered lips, and cleavage-flaunting lingerie to be pondering the specifics of Abby’s whereabouts. Their comments certainly reflect a lack of interest in anything but the model, herself. One user left their thoughts.

“Gorgeous pic and absolutely stunning hair evan [sic] though you say it’s a mess.”

Abby has, indeed, referred to her hair in the picture’s caption. Stating that “bed hair” is the “best hair,” Abby appears to be channeling the trend of taking to Instagram to showcase the “straight out of bed” look. Celebrity love of this low-frills craze was enough for Allure to document it back in 2016. Similar is often seen from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Younger actress, Hilary Duff.

Abby has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her lingerie-centric snaps showcase a carousel of complicated suspender looks, halterneck bodysuits, and frilly nighties with plunging necklines. Likewise, the odd thong-flaunting or underboob shot.

Little is known about Dowse. Her love of sunshine is made clear in an Instagram bio stating that the sun’s rays make her “happy.” Abby’s frequent outdoor shots appear to confirm this. Poolside and beachfront updates from this girl mostly come sun-drenched. They also come with what is likely the impetus for her growing following – very skimpy outfits.

Despite a relatively modest following as far as Instagram models go, Abby is followed by better-known peers. Isa Vegas, Madi Edwards, and Jazmyne Wardell all follow Abby. Unlike many models (who keep up with Hollywood’s elite), Dowse does not appear to follow any major celebrity accounts. No Kardashian-Jenners appear amid the 426 accounts followed by Abby. Perhaps, this girl has other priorities.