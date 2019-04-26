Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Pink Bikini For Sizzling New Instagram Snap

Romee Strijd may have taken a cue from Taylor Swift when picking out her beach day attire this morning. The Victoria’s Secret Angel flaunted her flawless bikini body in a sexy pastel pink and yellow two-piece for a steamy new Instagram snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old was certainly happy to be sitting in the sand under the golden sun as the camera snapped away for her latest Instagram upload shared on Friday, April 26. The model exuded sexiness in a skimpy patterned Victoria’s Secret bikini that lefty very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Romee’s bandeau-style bikini top left very little covered as she basked in the sun, showing off an ample amount of cleavage as well as her tight, toned abs that quickly took center stage in the snap. As for her lower half, the Dutch bombshell rocked a matching pair of high rise bikini bottoms that were equally-as skimpy. The model flaunted her dangerous curves and long, lean legs in the number thanks to its cheeky design, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The stunner kept her accessories simple for her relaxing day by the water, adding a set of thing gold rings and hoop earrings, as well as a bright yellow Adidas bucket hat to shade herself a bit. Romee opted to wear her long, blonde locks down in gorgeous beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulders and voluptuous bosom, and let her striking features shine by going make-up free in her stunning new Instagram upload.

Fans of the catwalk queen were head-over-heals for the latest addition to her feed which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 35,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of Romee’s 5.4 million fans took to the comments section as well to shower the blonde babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said the model was “goals as always.”

“Why are you so perfect?” questioned a third.

Loading...

According to the geotag for the steamy new upload, Romee’s beach day was in the British Virgin Islands, where she’s been soaking up the sun for most of the week. Just yesterday, the stunner took to her Instagram again to share another glimpse at her tropical vacation — and her incredible figure. In a series of four shots, the VS Angel flaunted her incredible curves in a skintight white one-piece swimsuit that sent her fans absolutely wild.