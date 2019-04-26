Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Holly Is Kidnapped, Ben & Ciara Get Intimate

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 26, 2019 reveal that there will be plenty of big moments in Salem to end the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see a mysterious figure kidnap little Holly Jonas right from her bed. The little girl, who is the daughter of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and the late Daniel Jonas, will go missing, and set Salem on high-alert.

The shocking kidnapping could possibly be related to the cartel members who have been trying to kill Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). The men have been after Chloe for weeks now, and she’s had some very close calls when it comes to her life, and the lives of her children, son Parker and adopted daughter, Holly.

As fans will remember, Chloe took custody of Holly after Nicole was presumed dead in a shocking warehouse fire in Memphis, where she had been living after Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) blackmailed her and forced her to leave Salem for good.

Once the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), found out about the blackmail he headed to Memphis to get Nicole, but they got wrapped up in some drama, which led to the fire.

Everyone now believes that Nicole is dead, but on Thursday she came knocking at the door of Eric’s apartment, where his brother Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) answered the door. Rex will be shocked, but not as shocked as Eric is sure to be when he sets eyes on Nicole again.

Meanwhile, Eric won’t be home as he’s at the Brady Pub with Rex’s fiancee, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Eric has been fighting feelings for Sarah, and she also has feelings for him.

While Holly is being kidnapped and Nicole is making her shocking return to Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Eric finally confesses that he’s in love with Sarah.

Elsewhere in Salem, fan favorite couple, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will finally take the next step in their relationship.

The couple that viewers lovingly refer to as “Cin,” will get intimate for the first time, and fans can expect to see some very steamy scenes to end the week as the rest of the drama ensues around a blissfully ignorant Ben and Ciara.

Fans can watch all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.