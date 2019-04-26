‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Looks Back On Doggy Drama, Says Her Main Concern Was For The ‘Poor Creature’

Teddi Mellencamp opened up about the drama on this week's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Teddi Mellencamp was asked for her thoughts on the ongoing doggy drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

After the majority of the cast took aim at Lisa Vanderpump and accused her of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley abandoning her former dog, Lucy, who she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Mellencamp told host Andy Cohen that she was unconcerned about who actually planted the negative article.

“For me that wasn’t really the issue. I didn’t care,” she explained, according to an April 24 report from All About the Real Housewives.

According to Mellencamp, she’s completely over the scandal surrounding the Radar Online article and feels confident that she is well aware of what happened, regardless of any questions that may remain in the minds of viewers.

“To me, the issue was what happened before the Radar Online story, and the TMZ and The Daily Mail, and the poor creature and all those things,” she explained.

During the first several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Mellencamp shared a story in which she revealed that one of Vanderpump’s employees had contacted her in hopes of having her relay a negative story about Kemsley to her co-stars, which was given to him by Vanderpump.

Although Vanderpump ultimately denied having any involvement in the apparent take down efforts aimed at Kemsley, text messages shared by Mellencamp on the show and online seemed to prove otherwise.

Mellencamp and Kemsley weren’t on good terms during the show’s seventh season, which was Mellencamp’s first, but after Mellencamp came clean and admitted to passing on the story about her, and “taking the bait” she received, they got to a better place and are now on civil terms with one another.

As for Mellencamp and Vanderpump, they aren’t on good terms and since last fall, Vanderpump hasn’t been seen with any of her co-stars, aside from series “friend” Camille Grammer, who attended her restaurant opening in Las Vegas weeks ago.

Around the time of Grammer’s trip to Las Vegas, Mellencamp went on a girls trip with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, to the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

To see more of Mellencamp and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.