Hailey Baldwin Claps Back After Internet Commenters Say She Is ‘Second Best’ To Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are happily married, but some fans can’t accept that Justin isn’t with Selena Gomez. Hailey posted a sweet photo of herself with Justin Bieber on Instagram, and while there were plenty of positive comments, some commenters posted some not-so-nice things.

Some said she is “second best” to Selena Gomez and others saying Justin will one day leave his wife and go back to Selena. While Hailey typically ignores the internet hate, The Daily Mail reports that Hailey posted a response to her Instagram story, although she later deleted it.

“You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real. We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I’m not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies husband then get ur own. G’night!!”

Hailey and Justin shocked fans when they married last year in a quiet courthouse ceremony in New York. The couple tied the knot in September after dating for only a few short months. Hailey and Justin dated on-and-off over the years, but the on-and-off relationship between Justin and Selena had more media attention. In fact, Justin and Selena got back together briefly in 2018 before they split for good. After that, Justin moved on with Hailey and despite what internet haters might say, he is very happy with her, often sharing sweet photos and quotes to Instagram showcasing his wife.

Hailey doesn’t post a lot of photos on Instagram, but last week, she shared one of Justin and gushed over the fact that he makes her happy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she tries to avoid reading social media comments. Clearly, the model is aware that there will be negativity in the comments sections. She explained that, even though she tries to ignore it the best she can, that isn’t always completely possible.

“You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, ‘Okay, why do I even care? I don’t know these people, they don’t know me, they’re not a part of my life or my relationship.”

It is a shame that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have to deal with the negative comments about their marriage, especially when they are both happy together. However, it seems like there are some fans who simply can’t let go of the past or the fact that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are not getting back together.