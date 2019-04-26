Miley Cyrus Gets Sexy In Spandex & Cowboy Boots

Miley Cyrus has been serving up some seriously sexy looks this week, including her stunning display at the Avengers: Endgame premiere alongside her husband, Liam Hemsworth. However, on Thursday, she went a bit more casual with her outfit.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus was spotted out in Los Angeles this week. She was seen sporting a comfy look while showing off her legs — and her country style.

In the photos, Cyrus is seen wearing a large dark gray short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of skimpy spandex bike shorts, the latter of which flaunted the singer’s long, lean legs.

Miley added a pair of black cowboy boots with red detail to complete her look. Cyrus’ long blonde hair was pulled back halfway behind her head, with her Hannah Montana bangs blowing in the wind.

Cyrus had a white backpack slung over her back, and carried her phone in her hand during the outing. She also wore a pair of oversize dark sunglasses, and multiple bracelets on her wrist. Miley continued to accessorize with a large Chanel gold chain around her neck, and some small gold earrings.

The singer donned a natural makeup look in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus has been very busy over the past few months. In addition to appearing on Saturday Night Live, she also married the love of her life, Liam Hemsworth.

The couple said their vows at their Nashville home. Liam recently opened up about their surprise wedding, and how they try to keep their lives as private as they can, despite being in the spotlight due to their demanding careers.

“We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can’t control obviously, but I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us. I was just saying in the car over here, I think I’ve been fake married about 9,000 times before my actual real marriage. I got so many texts when it actually did happen from friends like, ‘Is it real this time or is it still fake?’ ‘No, it’s actually real this time,'” Hemsworth recently revealed of his marriage to Cyrus.

In addition, Liam has revealed that Miley decided to change her last name to Hemsworth, which made him emotional.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus, and her husband Liam Hemsworth, by following the couple on Instagram.