‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals How She Is Moving On After Scary Home Burglary

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Chelsea Houska revealed that her home had been burglarized while she and her family were away on a vacation. Although she admitted she was still shaken up from the incident and even thought about moving from her new home, she recently revealed on Twitter how she is keeping safe after the scary incident.

“We have a full on bad*** security system and tons of cameras now…and that makes me feel better. But it still does get to me.”

Of course, no one can blame the mom of three for still being bothered by the fact that her home was broken into. No one expects to have their house burglarized and coming back to your home to find it ransacked isn’t a great way to end a vacation. To make matters worse, Radar Online reports that the burglar still hasn’t been caught.

The site spoke to the sheriff in Turner County who confirmed that “multiple handbags” were taken from Chelsea’s home. They have “checked a few leads,” according to the site, but no arrests have been made in the home break-in.

Chelsea has been sharing her story with viewers since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She and her ex, Adam Lind, were unable to make their relationship work. While Chelsea eventually moved on with her now husband, Cole DeBoer, she still deals with drama from Adam who has not been very active in their daughter’s life.

Although Adam has not been active in his daughter’s life, Chelsea’s husband Cole has stepped up and been a great stepfather to Aubree.

Along with her oldest daughter, Chelsea also has two kids she shares with Cole. In January 2017 she gave birth to the couple’s son, Watson. Last August, Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne. Layne was actually born on Chelsea’s birthday.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans were introduced to Chelsea and Cole’s daughter. While the final months of her pregnancy and birth of her daughter were shown on the new season, Chelsea also moved into her new home with her family. She showed off the new home, which appears to be in a quiet area.

Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska and her family on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.