Farrah Abraham Puts On A Busty Display In Tiger-Print Dress

Farrah Abraham stepped out to celebrate her friend Teresa Giudice’s launch of MASK, a CBD-infused skincare line, on Thursday night, and she put on a busty show in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Abraham hit the red carpet wearing a skimpy animal-print minidress, which turned heads.

In photos from the event, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen sporting a deep tan all over her body, which she flaunts in the skimpy tiger-print dress.

The dress puts Abraham’s ample cleavage on full display, as well as her long, lean legs. Abraham added a diamond choker to the look and had her long nails painted a light color. She added a pair of clear heels to complete the look.

Farrah had her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the middle and styled in loose curls, which fell over her shoulders at the event.

The reality star also rocked a full face of makeup, which included a shimmering highlighter on her cheeks and forehead. She also sported some pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes.

Her look was capped off with some a berry lip color on her famously plump pout, which she flaunted via her Instagram Stories while she was getting ready for the event.

Farrah was seen posing for photos at the event with Teresa, as well as with Ashley Martson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently opened up about having a breakdown due to her daughter, Sophia, not remembering that she was a college-educated woman.

“I had kind of a breakdown today, literally like lost it, because Sophia, like, totally forgot that I went to college. She totally forgot, like, what I have my degrees in,” Abraham told her fans in a video.

“Just like, we all know that I’ve worked really, really, really hard. But I’m like, OK, so Sophia totally forgot she’s Italian, totally forgot she travels the world, totally forgot that her mom has a degree in what the focus is, I’m not gonna say, it doesn’t really matter, I guess. Nothing matters! We just all exist,” Abraham went on to tell her social media followers of the situation.

Although the former Teen Mom OG star often takes her daughter to red carpet functions and events with her, Sophia didn’t accompany her mother to Teresa Giudice’s launch this week.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life by following the reality star on her social media accounts.