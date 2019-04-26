Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ Music Video Is Filled With Easter Eggs, Here Are The Fan-Favorites

The big day for Taylor Swift fans has finally arrived. The pop singer dropped her new single featuring Brendan Urie of Panic! at the Disco, “ME!,” at midnight on Friday, along with an accompanying music video. Of course, Swift loves to keep her fans on their toes, so the music video is anything but simple. She pointed out when “ME!” was released that the video is filled with several hidden Easter eggs related to her past and even a few hinting at future endeavors. Swifties on Twitter have been working non-stop to collect and share everything they’ve found so far.

The 29-year-old pop sensation unveiled the single, which she teased with a mysterious countdown for the last two weeks, via a live YouTube broadcast at midnight on April 25, according to Cosmopolitan. In the comments section, she left a note for her FBI-level investigative fans.

“Okay regarding Easter Eggs. There are a lot of them in this video. Some you’ll find out right away and some will take a minute to reveal their meaning (omg why am I talking like a sorcerer),” Swift wrote.

Social media users got right to work pulling apart every aspect of the video. Impressively enough, they found many Easter eggs very quickly. Most were references to Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, which took the singer in a black-and-white, edgy direction. She now boasts a bright, pastel-colored and bubbly aesthetic—the complete opposite of her previous “era.”

Swift appears to be finished with her edgy days, as one of the most important Easter eggs revealed. In the beginning of the “ME!” video, Reputation‘s symbolic snake, now a bright pink color, burst into colorful butterflies. Perhaps Swift has found herself a new mascot.

Later on, a reference to Swift’s iconic music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” appeared. In the original clip, snakes appeared on a staircase slithering towards the singer. Now, in “ME!,” the same staircase appears in bright colors with snake-shaped clouds.

On top of allusions to Swift’s past, there are also a few potential hints about the pop singer’s seventh album, Entertainment Tonight reported. For example, in one scene, a supposed painting of the Dixie Chicks hangs on a wall. Some fans believe this may be a hint at Swift’s next collaboration.

“New theory: the whole album is collabs, next single will feature Dixie Chicks. Maybe album is titled ME! and YOU!, you bring the duet partners,” one Twitter user suggested.

Another fan-favorite Easter egg points to a secret that Swift admitted in the comments section she had been keeping for several months. The music video features several cats and a fake engagement from Urie, which has led fans to believe she is either engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn or she adopted a new four-legged friend.

Check out the music video for “ME!” on YouTube and see how many Easter Eggs you can find. Meanwhile, Swift’s official online store is back up and running with brand new pastel and floral merchandise.