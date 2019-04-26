‘Game Of Thrones’: Daenerys Targaryen Wax Figure Gets Poor Reviews

A new wax figure of Daenerys Targaryen, the heroine of Game of Thrones, was unveiled at a wax museum in Ireland. And fans aren’t bending the knee to the statue because they don’t think it looks anything like her.

Per Sky News, the faux Mother of Dragons has gotten a nearly unanimous negative reception ever since it was introduced at the National Wax Museum in Dublin. Commenters on the museum’s Instagram post introducing the figure teed off on it, stating that the wax figure looks more like David Beckham or perhaps the Legolas character (Orlando Bloom) from the Lord of the Rings movies or even Lucius Malfoy from the Harry Potter films. Another said that the figure looks more like Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd), the brother of Daenerys, who was on Game of Thrones in Season 1.

“Must of struggled to melt the wax properly, her being immune to fire,” one commenter on the Instagram post said, referencing a power that the Daenerys character has (she is also known as “The Unburnt”).

A Facebook commenter added that while the figure doesn’t look much like the actual character, she is “still hotter than my non existing girlfriend.”

The figurine, per the museum’s website, is part of a larger Game of Thrones exhibit.

Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, is one of the main characters on Game of Thrones, which is currently in its final season. Also known as the Mother of Dragons and the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Daenerys has been on a series-long quest to reclaim the Iron Throne, which was formerly held by her father, who was known as The Mad King.

Clarke revealed before the Game of Thrones season, in a New Yorker essay, that she suffered two brain aneurysms in the early years of the show, but had never gone public out of fear of losing her job.

The roasting of the figurine is not the worst thing that’s happened to a wax figure this year. Per The Inquisitr, an assailant attacked and beheaded the wax likeness of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York back in February. Per The New York Daily News, a 44-year-old with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested a few days later for the Diddy statue assault.

He received a second-degree criminal mischief charge as well as an unrelated count of violating an order of protection against a girlfriend. His motive for attacking the Diddy figure remains unknown.