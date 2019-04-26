‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Responds To Comments About Her Weight In A Classy Way

Kailyn Lowry is busy spending spring break with her three sons and she doesn’t have time for any negativity. After a photo she posted of herself in a bikini with her kids gained some negative attention from Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, Kailyn responded in a classy way.

Although Kailyn looks fabulous in her beach attire, In Touch Weekly reported that Eason didn’t think so and instead took to his Instagram Stories to slam the mom-of-three.

“I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight. How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be [overweight],” said Eason.

Kailyn was made aware of the comments made by David, but she didn’t really care, tweeting in response, “I can change my body. He can’t change who he is.”

The feud between Kailyn, Jenelle, and David has been going on for a while. However, things took a turn last year when Kail reached out to Jenelle, sending her a gift of hair care products. Jenelle didn’t take too kindly to the gift, though. Instead of accepting it, she chose to set it on fire and record herself doing so. The video was posted to social media and was even aired on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, after Kail posted her bikini photo, David shared photos and videos of Jenelle in a bikini in their backyard. David gushed over his wife as she was wearing a bikini and cowboy boots.

“Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’! My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.”

Jenelle’s husband appeared briefly on Teen Mom 2 but was fired from the show. Now, he is not able to be filmed and it has caused some issues for Jenelle and her segments. Because of this, producers used FaceTime to film Jenelle for the most recent episode of the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing brand-new episodes from Season 9 of the show. Both Jenelle and Kailyn have dealt with drama between one another, as well as drama from other sources. Both moms recently traveled to New York City to film the reunion special. In the past, all cast members would appear on stage at the same time, but reportedly things were done differently this time to keep the drama to a minimum.

It is unclear when the reunion special will air, but fans can catch episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.