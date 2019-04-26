Sommer Ray Shows Off Toned, Tanned Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Social media personality and model Sommer Ray is best known for showing off her assets on Instagram, and her latest post is no different. The 22-year-old stunner shared two photos of herself wearing a white thong bikini, her booty framed by shredded denim shorts that left nothing to the imagination.

The post — which currently has over 1 million likes on Instagram — has prompted some very lusty comments from some of Sommer’s followers, even the famous ones.

“Raise your hand if you want to be those jean shorts right now,” wrote fellow model Abigail Ratchford in the comments section. Ratchford is also known for posting revealing photos on her own Instagram page.

Other famous Instagram models chimed in as well.

“Okay, I just died. Can you get any hotter??” wrote Kylie Rae, who has over 2 million followers on the popular platform.

Sommer’s life as a social media star may seem glamorous, but she once told Forbes that she did not start out that way. She grew up in rural Colorado, and raised chickens when she was younger.

According to the interview, her modeling career was born out of a desire to be like her older sister, who would do photo shoots with a friend of hers. One day that friend started taking photos of Sommer — and the rest, as they say, is history.

“She had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her,” she said. “I was doing very mature photos for my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person.”

Sommer also refuted any notions that she gained her fit physique thanks to cosmetic surgery. She declared that she earned every muscle that she has through hard work — and that she started doing bodybuilding competitions when she was a teenager. Sommer also admitted to receiving lots of negative comments about her “nsfw” content, but defended her right to show it off for millions of eyes to see.

There are lots of appreciative comments on her posts as well, so it’s pretty clear that Sommer has found her audience. Her Instagram success has also led to ad partnerships with certain companies. She also has her own online shop — where she sells swimsuits — capitalizing on the huge following that she’s gained on social media.

But Sommer also wants people to know her true personality, beyond the sexy photos. This explains her second, more personal Instagram page and her YouTube channel.

“I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo,” she told Forbes.