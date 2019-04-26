Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott May Have Used ‘Avengers: Endgame’ To Announce Their Marriage

Avengers: Endgame fever is upon us.

For Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, anticipation for the movie is now fueling marriage rumors. On Friday, the Evening Standard reported Kylie throwing her boyfriend an early birthday party. The bash is said to have been held at a Californian movie theater screening Avengers: Endgame. The couple’s enthusiasm for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest release was outlined on Instagram on Thursday evening – Kylie dressed as Captain Marvel, while Travis donned an Iron Man costume. Captions came with “end game,” “iron flame,” and “captain lip kit” mentions.

However, fans need more than just a posing couple to fuel a marriage rumor.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUSBAND” are the words seen on Travis’ birthday cake. An Instagram Story shared by Khloe Kardashian showed a still shot of the Avengers-decorated cake, alongside a video of the Astroworld rapper blowing out candles. Given that the party was thrown by Kylie, it can only be assumed that “husband” is a reference to Scott.

Rumors surrounding Travis and Kylie’s relationship status have been rife ever since the couple started referring to each other as “hubby” and “wifey.” The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was already making “hubby” headlines as far back as October 2018, per Teen Vogue. The terms are mostly used via Instagram.

Fans anticipating an engagement announcement from Kylie and Travis have been spotting other signs, though. Late 2018 marked the start of Kylie being spotted in what appeared to be a giant engagement ring. Combined with cryptic “baby #2” Instagram captions, speculation was enough to see Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner probed.

Ellen DeGeneres took a stab at getting a confirmation from the supermodel, per Elle. When it came to the question of Kylie and Travis being engaged, Kendall simply said, “she’s not.” Kendall likewise said her piece regarding the possibility of her younger sister being pregnant for the second time.

“I think she was like, ‘We are just looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby number 2 is going to happen.’ They’re practicing, right? Is that what you call it?”

Loading...

Interest in the 21-year-old makeup mogul, her 27-year-old boyfriend, and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is fast approaching the point of obsession. When Kylie and Travis took a vacation with Stormi earlier this month, a video showing Travis and his little girl was shared to Kylie’s Instagram. It currently sits at over 38 million views.

While Valentine’s Day snaps have formed the basis for this year’s biggest Kylie and Travis engagement rumors, the Avengers: Endgame getup now appears to be the latest catalyst for the million-dollar question. Namely, is this sly couple using their MCU costume to send a hidden message?