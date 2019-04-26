Kim Kardashian Shows Off Slim Figure In Skintight Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, hit the town on Thursday night to celebrate the birthday of Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim showed off her famous figure in a pair of skintight pants and a skimpy crop top. In the photos from the night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen rocking a pair of form-fitting, red latex pants that hug her curves and show off her famous backside.

Kim added to her look by wearing an off-the-shoulder, maroon crop top, showing off the reality star’s flat tummy and toned abs. Although her cleavage was covered, the tight top left little to the imagination. Kardashian added a gray zipper hooded sweatshirt, which she left open, over the top of her outfit.

Kim carried her phone in her hand and completed her look with a pair of strappy heels. The mother-of-three wore her dark hair parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves, which fell around her face and down her back.

She also wore a full face of makeup to the Avengers: Endgame themed party, which included dark eyebrows, dramatic lashes, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

It seems that Kim Kardashian took time out of her busy schedule to celebrate Travis Scott’s birthday with the rest of her family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has not only been busy with her filming her family’s reality series, her makeup business, and raising three children, she’s also about to welcome her fourth baby via surrogate, and has been pursuing her law degree.

TMZ reported that famed lawyer Robert Shapiro, who famously worked with Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, on the O.J. Simpson murder trial, has already stated that once Kim passes the bar she could have a job at his law firm.

“Kim’s already done incredible work with no experience, so the sky’s the limit now that she’s seriously practicing law. She has a long, difficult road ahead of her and there’s a high chance of failure… but she’ll pull through,” Shapiro stated.

Kardashian announced her pursuit of a law degree in a recent social media post, where she revealed that she isn’t taking an easy way out and has been working hard to achieve her goal.

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed. It’s true I did not finish college,” Kim said, adding that she had more than enough credits to “read the law” in an office while surrounded by lawyers.

