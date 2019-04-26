Khloe Kardashian Responds After Being Accused Of Photoshopping Her Instagram Photos

Khloe's hitting back.

Khloe Kardashian is hitting back on social media after being accused of Photoshopping a new selfie posted to her Instagram account on April 25. The star was widely called out for the new snap, which showed her posing in the car with a short blonde bob while puckering up her lips. Now, Cosmopolitan is reporting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t let all the backlash go unnoticed.

Kardashian actually responded to the allegations she edited the photo of herself or even underwent plastic surgery to alter her appearance.

One commenter claimed that Kim Kardashian’s little sister had her “eyes pulled back too much,” to which the mom of one clapped back.

“Now my eyes are pulled back? Lol oh man… you guys are really reaching. But sure, whatever you want to believe. I’m good with whatever babe,” she said in the comments.

“Much love sent your way,” Khloe then added with a purple heart emoji.

But the star wasn’t quite done there.

Khloe took to the comments section again after another Instagram user accused her of Photoshopping the picture to make her face appear different. The reality star showed her support for a fan who publicly defended her against the troll after their remark received more than 1,200 likes.

After the troll claimed that Kardashian’s snap had been so edited that the mole on her face was no longer visible, the fan responded on her behalf by noting that she likely covered it up with makeup.

“Ahh the miracles of foundation and the laziness of taking it off with a q-tip in those spots,” they said, to which Khloe showed her support by replying with three kissing emojis.

But, as The Inquisitr previously reported, it wasn’t just Photoshop that some social media users were calling her out for.

Shortly after the mom of one shared the selfie to her page, the comments section was bombarded with messages from trolls who accused her of getting lip injections. However, Kardashian didn’t appear to publicly comment on those allegations this time.

The star’s latest social media activity came just days after The Inquisitr reported that Kylie Jenner’s big sister shared a heartbreaking message about relationships on her Instagram Stories following her recent drama with former boyfriend and father of her 1-year-old daughter True, Tristan Thompson.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In the quote shared to her account, Kardashian appeared to suggest that Tristan never loved her the way she loved him while also hinting that she was willing to work on her relationship with the athlete but he wasn’t.

The candid message came shortly after the news broke that Tristan had got too close to Kylie Jenner’s good friend Jordyn Woods, which allegedly led to their breakup.