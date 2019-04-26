Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle And Lola Seal The Deal

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lola goes all the way with Kyle despite his status as a married man.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) married Summer (Hunter King) so that Summer would donate part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Although he stood in front of their families and vowed to love Summer until death, privately, he and Summer agreed to a one-year marriage. Kyle happily made the deal in order for Lola to live.

Of course, now Lola is alive and out of the woods, and all Kyle wants to do is be with her, and Lola feels the same way. Last week, at the Society grand opening, Kyle gave Lola a heart-shaped necklace and broke Summer’s heart, according to The Inquisitr. He asked Summer for a divorce, and she threw something as he left the room. Although Summer doesn’t seem inclined to agree to Kyle’s request, he continues romancing Lola anyway.

Kyle actor Michael Mealor recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed something astonishing given Lola’s previous reluctance to move forward physically due to her status as a virgin. Kyle and Lola make love soon.

The actor explained that Kyle plans a special night for Lola on a rooftop. He works to bring the flavor of Florida to Genoa City. Kyle plays bartender and makes mojitos, and Lola appreciates the sweet gesture.

“This is the first time that Kyle and Lola are really connecting after months of so many misunderstandings. Relationships take work, and now they’re no the same page,” said Mealor.

They share a dance, and Lola shocks Kyle when she lets him know she is ready for more. They seal the deal and even take a moment to revel in their deeper connection after what they’ve shared. For Lola, it was a big step, and she does not seem to regret it. Of course, they could face some harsh consequences if word gets out about what happened. Summer certainly won’t appreciate her husband sleeping with another woman.

According to Mealor, “Even though they have experienced something very beautiful, there are repercussions they must face.”

Because Kyle also consummated his marriage with Summer on their wedding night and then again shortly after her surgery to save Lola’s life, there’s the possibility that Summer could find out that she and Kyle are expecting a baby sometime soon. Even if that isn’t the complication that Lola and Kyle face, there is no way that Summer will take this lying down.