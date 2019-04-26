David Eason Gushes Over ‘Stunning’ Wife Jenelle Evans As She Poses In Thong Bikini

David Eason seems to be squashing any marital rumors on social media.

Yesterday, the banned reality star took to his Instagram Stories to share a few photos and videos from his day with Jenelle and their kids, including an incredibly racy one. According to Us Weekly, Eason snapped a photo of Jenelle that left little to the imagination and he couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looks.

While Jenelle was doing a little bit of yard work around their home, David took some time to gush over his wife by posting a sexy snapshot. In the photo that is taken from behind, Jenelle bares it all for the camera in the tiniest tie-dye bikini. The bikini bottoms are in a thong design and show off the 27-year-old’s rounded derriere and slim legs. On the top, Evans rocks a matching tie-dye bandeau suit.

The Teen Mom 2 star wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled, and her wide array of tattoos are on display in the snapshot. To complete her sultry, poolside look — the mother of three dons a pair of brown cowboy boots. In the video, Eason can be heard swooning over his wife.

“Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’!” the 30-year-old said. “My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.”

According to the publication, Jenelle also re-posted the photo on her own Instagram Stories and urged her fans to follow David’s new social media page, but the story has since expired. Additionally, the most recent display of love comes after plenty of drama between Jenelle and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry.

On a recent episode of the show, Jenelle and her mom, Barbara, were on vacation when they decided to go on Instagram Live after having a few cocktails. During one part of the stream, Barbara suggested that they “kill” Kail and since then, the mother-daughter duo has been getting a lot of criticism. For a short time, Lowry even refused to film the show.

Loading...

In a recent interview, The Inquisitr shared that Jenelle says that she does not feel the need to apologize for anything because her mom was the one who said she wanted to kill Lowry, not her.

“I think she is overreacting and knows my mom’s personality,” Jenelle explained in the interview. “I’m sure everyone can understand my mom’s personality and mixed with when she’s had a couple drinks, she’s just more outspoken. Kail wants any reason to have pity on her or have attention on her in any way, shape, or form. We don’t like her, but we wouldn’t ever physically harm her.”

Fans can catch Jenelle and Kailyn on new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on MTV on Monday evenings.