Pink Reveals This Shocking Truth About Marriage To Carey Hart

Singer and songwriter Pink just revealed this shocking truth about her marriage to motocross star Carey Hart, revealing the state of their union and their future together.

Pink said in an interview with Carson Daly for Today that she and Hart have been in couples counseling for 17 years.

“Carey and I have been in couple’s counseling almost our entire 17 years we’ve been together. It’s the only reason we’re still together,” she explained. Pink then continued, “He speaks Polish, I speak Italian and she [our therapist] speaks both. We do not speak the same language,” she explained. “We come from broken families and we had no model of how are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no model. There’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling and it works.”

The couple has always been open about their marriage struggles and how they keep the balance in their lives together as they raise daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Pink then noted to Daly that therapy helps the twosome hash out their issues in a safe place so they don’t have major disagreements that turn into bigger problems. She explained that she attempts to keep their family home as much of a “stress-free” zone as possible for their children’s mental health, stating that the major trigger for children today is anxiety.

The singer and songwriter is hopeful to keep the discussion open about mental health and how therapy and other methods of communication help to destigmatize any issues that someone could be experiencing emotionally.

Pink also appeared on Today to publicize her new album Hurts 2B Human and her new single “Try.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February of this year and she had her whole clan in tow for the prestigious ceremony.

She quipped that although it was a big deal for her and Hart to share as a couple, her kids were not so impressed by the pageantry surrounding the event. They were reportedly more interested in the pizza promised to them after the ceremony if they behaved.

Pink said during her Walk of Fame induction speech that she was grateful to continue to maintain a strong presence in the music industry 20 years after her start.

She also noted that her father always told her to be true to herself no matter what and it is a lesson she has maintained throughout her long career and one that she hopes will resonate with both of her children as they grow older and into being who they are as young adults.