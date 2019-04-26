See The Over-The-Top Gift Blake Shelton Gave Kelly Clarkson For Her 37th Birthday

Blake's birthday gift from Kelly involved a whole lot of vodka.

Blake Shelton didn’t hold back when it came to getting Kelly Clarkson the perfect gift for her 37th birthday on Wednesday, April 24 – and it’s safe to say his fellow The Voice coach is going to be having a pretty good time with her present. Shelton’s team took to Instagram to reveal what the country star gifted the mom-of-two, and it turns out it was pretty over-the-top, as it involves the vodka line he promotes.

Blake actually gifted Kelly with a complete vodka bar when she turned 37-years-old earlier this week, as the photo shared to social media showed six bottles of Smithworks vodka and a bunch of other extras for the star to mix her own alcoholic drinks, including lemons and syrup.

The generous gift also included three bedazzled mason jar cups with different designs. One was emblazoned with the words “Queen Kelly”, which is the nickname The Inquisitr revealed last year that Clarkson jokingly demanded her fellow singer call her after she won The Voice back in 2018.

Another of the glasses gifted to the former American Idol winner featured the outline of her home state of Texas in blue rhinestones.

Kelly didn’t publicly respond to the snap showing off the gift from her The Voice co-star, though the twosome hasn’t exactly been shy about their friendship over the years.

Clarkson is actually married to Brandon Blackstock, who’s Shelton’s manager, which means the duo spends quite a lot of time together even when they’re not filming for the NBC singing show.

Kelly even previously admitted that Blake being a longtime coach on the series is one of the biggest reasons why she took up a position as a coach despite also being approached by American Idol – the show she won way back in 2002 – for a possible judging position.

“We’re used to The Voice schedule, we already have to work around it because of our family,” she shared with Entertainment Weekly of making the decision not to return for the reboot of the popular singing show, which previously aired on Fox but returned on ABC last year.

Trae Patton / NBC

“We have four children — that can be very taxing with a schedule. It was just a no-brainer for me with The Voice because of that alone,” she added of being around the show already because of her husband working with Shelton.

But the twosome definitely has a sibling-like relationship as they’ve shown off on The Voice, with Kelly — who The Inquisitr reported recently hilariously addressed her supposed feud with Carrie Underwood — even joking that she didn’t want to be put in the seat next to him because she’s already spent so much time with him over the years.

“I don’t want to sit next to Blake,” she told fellow coach Jennifer Hudson, per Country Rebel. “I’ve been with Blake for like over a decade. You’ve only had him for one season.”

But Clarkson did have some praise for the “God Gave Me You” singer, admitting that she does love him despite their on-set banter.

“I actually love Blake,” the star confessed. “He really wants to push for his artists, he really wants them to have a career afterward. I love that.”