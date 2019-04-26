Xenomania’s New Girl Group, Unperfect, Release Their Debut EP, ‘Yeah, Why Not’

The latest girl group on the scene, Unperfect are hot property right now. The band consists of four young females who are ready to take the world by storm — Chloe, Siobhan, Soipan, and Tiah.

They are signed to record label Xenomania, which is responsible for producing No. 1 smashes such as, Cher’s “Believe,” Sugababes’ “Round Round,” and Girls Aloud’s “The Promise,” to name a few.

“We don’t wanna be seen as the ultimate, perfect-looking women,” Tiah said, according to their press release.

“The name ‘Unperfect’ gives us the leeway to contribute what’s within each of us to the music,” Soipan explained.

The group all met together at one of their label’s Christmas parties.

“Unperfect are on a mission to carry the legacy of their heroes and be the era-defining girlband that the late 2010s need.”

Their debut single, “Gots To Give The Girl,” was released at the beginning of this year and caught a lot of people’s attention.

i-D Magazine told their readers to check out the girls after their debut release and said they were the next generation of British pop stars to look out for.

When discussing the track, they seemed confident with their choice for the first song the world would hear from them.

“‘Gots To Give The Girl’ represents us as independent, grounded young women who know exactly what we want. This is the first step on our path and we can’t wait to get going!” they expressed.

The single has achieved over 193,000 streams on Spotify alone and was followed up with a number of remixes.

Their press release states that they went to Los Angeles to shoot four music videos in four days and that they already have their next seven music videos shot and planned and mapped out for the next 18 months.

Loading...

A couple of months after the release of their debut single, the group released their debut EP, Yeah, Why Not. The project consists of five tracks, four which are originals and one which is a cover. The original version of “Gots To Give The Girl” isn’t included, however — an unreleased acoustic version is the EP’s closing number.

The tracks “Looking For A Hug,” “Rope”, and “So Jaded,” which have never been aired prior to the EP’s release, are followed by a cover version of The 1975’s “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.” The single is taken from the band’s third studio album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, which won British Album Of The Year at this year’s BRIT Awards. The record became their third consecutive No. 1 album in the U.K.

NME reported that Unperfect is “tearing up the girl pop rule book” and that it’s about time someone did that.