Nicole Scherzinger Puts On Leggy Display In Sexy Red Dress

Nicole Scherzinger is heating things up in Hong Kong.

Over the past few days, the former Pussycat Dolls front woman has been wowing her fans with a number of shots from a new spread in Hashtag Legend Magazine and last night, she gave her fans another sneak peak from the stunning shoot in a photo posted to her Instagram account.

Scherzinger tagged the latest snapshot in Hong Kong and in the image, she sits on a big couch and poses for the camera. Nicole wears her hair down and slightly waved in her latest snapshot and natural beauty appears to be wearing very minimal makeup. The 40-year-old stuns in a curve-hugging red dress that shows off her long and lean stems in the shot.

To complete the sultry look, the singer rocks a pair of very strappy heels and just behind her is a beautiful view of the skyline in Hong Kong. While the photo just went live hours ago, it’s already earned Scherzy a lot of attention from her most loyal followers with over 135,000 likes as well as upwards of 900 comments.

Some of Nicole’s fans told the bombshell to have fun while she is away on the work trip while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she looks in her latest snapshot. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping photo and simply commented on it with different emojis.

“I love your dress and everything about you! Girl, you rule,” one follower commented.

“Queen of the Queens.”

“How can I or anyone look at a view behind the most beautiful creature on the face of the earth seriously,” another fan gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Scherzinger shared a few other photos from her new magazine spread — including one shot in a bathtub. In the super steamy video, the stunner wears her long, dark tresses at her back and moves in different directions as she strikes a variety of poses for the camera while kneeling in a huge, white bathtub.

Like she normally does for shoots, Scherzinger rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with pink lipstick and fierce highlighter. Nicole accessorizes the look with a diamond necklace and matching bracelet. Additionally, the Hashtag Legend Magazine Instagram page has been sharing a number of photos from the spread and even referring to Scherzinger as “The Queen.”

Fans of the black-haired beauty can catch Nicole’s full interview as well as a wide array of photos here.