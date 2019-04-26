Pamela Anderson Upset Bruce Springsteen Guitar Auction Cash Went To Notre Dame Rebuild, Not Needy Kids

Actress Pamela Anderson is reportedly upset that funds raised from the sale of a Bruce Springsteen guitar will head toward the rebuild of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral instead of what she feels is a worthier cause — Marseille’s needy children.

Page Six reported that the former Baywatch star, who attended the Olympique Marseille fundraiser for poverty-stricken children was angered that the event organizers, who raised over $100,000 from the sale of a Springsteen guitar, earmarked the money to go towards the cathedral rebuild and not toward homeless children in the French city of Marseille.

The former Playboy pinup took to her official Twitter and explained that the money could have been put to better use than to fund the rebuild of a cathedral that already had $1 billion pledged in donations.

“I was angry — the church already has all they need, Anderson said in a statement to Page Six. “And knowing the conditions of the many troubled youths in Marseille, it seemed that 100,000 euro for Bruce Springsteen’s guitar could have gone to the local children and to the homeless.”

She then said that she would attempt to reach out to the New Jersey rocker, believing he thought the money would have been going to the organization and not the cathedral rebuild.

I hope they will reconsider

and give to where it is needed.

to the community

here in Marseille where it was intended.

And

would go

much further

in making lives better ???? — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 24, 2019

France 24 reported that the devastating Notre Dame blaze erupted on April 15 and destroyed the cathedral’s iconic spire and two-thirds of the structure’s wooden roof. It took 200 years to construct the landmark, beginning in the 12th century.

The American actress moved to France to reportedly be closer to soccer star Adil Rami, whom she began dating in the summer of 2017. The Daily Mail reported that Anderson moved to Marseille to be closer to Rami and has “no plans” to return to live in the United States, despite the fact that sons Brandon and Dylan remain in their native California.

Loading...

Anderson rose to fame in the 1980s as a Playboy Playmate and as a star of television’s Baywatch. She cemented her place in Hollywood lore as a favorite pinup of the era, as well as the arm candy of Rick Salomon, whom she wed twice in 2o07 and again in 2014. She divorced him both times.

The actress also wed Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. The couple were married from 1995 to 1998 and knew each other for less than one week when they got married. Together, they share two sons.

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock had an on-and-off relationship from 2001 to 2006. They tied the knot in 2006 but ultimately divorced a year later.

Anderson currently works as an activist and humanitarian. Bruce Springsteen will release a new album in June, titled Western Stars.