Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cosplay May Break The Internet

If anyone can break the internet, it’s Kylie Jenner.

Avengers: Endgame may have movie theaters booked, but it’s proving just as popular in one Calabasas household. April 25 brought two Instagram updates from Kylie. They’re showing full-on superhero cosplay and a dedication to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that appears to include the whole family.

The first photo shows Kylie with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie is dressed as Captain Marvel. Her gold-piped catsuit channels the character’s iconic blues and reds. It comes complete with padded leather shoulder details, matching gloves, and metallic boots. With a red-caped Stormi in her arms, Kylie’s eyes are on Travis – the couple and their daughter are posing in front of a red sports car. Scott’s Iron Man costume comes with a full mask, body armor, and an uncanny resemblance to the costume donned by Robert Downey Jr.

A simple caption wishes fans a “happy end game.”

A second snap followed. Likewise featuring a car, this one shows Kylie cozying up to her man. A caption puts a signature spin on the franchise’s characters – Travis is “iron flame,” while Kylie is “captain lip kit.”

The comments section for both pictures is bursting at the seams. One fan appeared to find the couple a little too convincing, per their comment.

“Damn those spoilers.”

This celebrity getup appears to be doubling up as both anticipation for the movie’s release and a birthday celebration. As ET Online reports, the Astroworld rapper turns 28 at the end of April. His special day is being marked early this year – Kylie “threw” Travis a party at a movie theater screening Avengers: Endgame. The media outlet reports a high-profile attendance that included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

In terms of how close yesterday’s updates are to “breaking the internet” – there’s plenty to suggest the posts may do just that. February 2018 saw Stormi’s birth announcement smash Instagram’s records for receiving a record-breaking 13.6 million likes, per Variety. While RTE documented Stormi being knocked off her pedestal by an egg in 2019, the Avengers: Endgame photos are gaining speed on the likes front. Kylie’s first snap had racked up over 9.3 million likes within nine hours of being posted.

The celebrity seal of approval also appears to have been given. Between them, the two pictures received likes from Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jersey Shore’s Snooki. Comments were left by Sofia Richie and Khloe Kardashian.

Yesterday’s snap also marks Stormi’s return to Kylie’s Instagram. This 1-year-old has been absent from her mother’s feed over Coachella. Stormi last appeared on Kylie’s Instagram on April 12.