‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 29: Hope Relives Beth’s Birth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 29 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will defend her daughter, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) continues to scheme to break up a marriage, while Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will relive the night that she gave birth to Beth.

Monday, April 29

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will stare down the barrel of a gun, per The Inquisitr. Shauna will demand to know why Flo is passed out on the floor. If Zoe can’t answer her burning questions, Shauna may be tempted to take further action.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is on his way to Paris to visit Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Thomas will use the opportunity to make a move on Hope. After all, he already told Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he plans to break up Hope and Liam.

Tuesday, April 30 – Hope Logan Relives Beth’s Birth

Hope will go through a terrifying ordeal when she relives the night that Beth was born. It seems as if there will be a power failure and all the lights will go out at Forrester Creations. B&B fans will remember that there was also a mass blackout the night that Hope gave birth on Catalina Island.

Flo, Zoe, and Shauna will reach a consensus on whether to tell Hope that her baby is alive. Flo desperately wants to confess, while Zoe and Shauna feel that she should keep the secret.

Wednesday, May 1

Thomas will continue to manipulate Hope. He wants her to choose whether Liam belongs with her or the girls. The Bold and the Beautiful casting news, per The Inquisitr, indicate that Amelia (Nicola Posener) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) will also make an appearance on the CBS soap opera.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will invite Flo to dinner. He will also kiss Flo.

Thursday, May 2

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will have a heart-to-heart with Zoe. He knows that she has a lot on her mind and will encourage her to confide in him. Xander wants Zoe to know that she can trust him.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will surprise Flo with an act of kindness. Flo’s guilt will intensify as she struggles with her decision on whether to accept Hope’s offer.

Friday, May 3

Thomas will use Douglas to manipulate Hope’s feelings.

Ridge asks Shauna to wear a Forrester design. The blonde eagerly accepts the opportunity.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.