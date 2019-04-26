Lisa Vanderpump Blames Stress Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 For Bout With Depression

Lisa Vanderpump went through hard times during production.

Lisa Vanderpump went through a bout of depression after facing a number of allegations from her co-stars throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on April 25, Vanderpump said that after the entire cast of the show turned against her, she found solace in the fact that her loyal fans continued to show her support.

“You feel kind of bolstered by it, so I thank them for that, but I had a very, very, very tough time this year,” Vanderpump explained.

According to Vanderpump, she was forced to speak to a grief counselor after the suicide death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump, and because of the challenges she faced while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which were added to her grift, she ended up on antidepressants.

“I’ve never taken anything in my life, you know, I’ve never been to therapy in my life, but I think slowly I’m in a lot better place than I was,” she said.

While Vanderpump didn’t watch the ninth season play out on Bravo TV because she didn’t want to “relive” the episodes, she continues to insist she is innocent when it comes to the leaked story about Kemsley and her decision to give up a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, who ultimately landed in an animal shelter.

“I don’t actually have time, I’m sorry, to create that bulls**t, you know?” Vanderpump noted.

Loading...

While Vanderpump has been on the outs with the majority of her co-stars for the last several months, she appeared to be on very good terms with Camille Grammer earlier this year. As fans may have seen, Grammer was the only current cast member on hand to celebrate Vanderpump’s opening of her latest restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, weeks ago. However, a short time later, a shocking scene involving a tipsy Grammer with her co-stars led to a dispute between them.

Earlier this month, Grammer was seen bashing Vanderpump’s teeth on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and while she quickly apologized for her behavior on Twitter, Vanderpump suggested there was still tension between them in a blog shared days later.

In her blog, Vanderpump slammed Grammer for spewing garbage and making “vitriolic statements.”

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.