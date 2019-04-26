‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Is ‘Cool’ With Her New Boyfriend After Marriage Breakup

Jersey Shore star Roger Mathews is reportedly “cool” with ex-wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s new boyfriend months after the couple endured a messy split as 2018 came to a close.

“He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them,” Mathews said to Us Weekly in a statement. He also somewhat clarified the identity of the mystery man, known as “24” who has been seen on Farley’s Instagram.

Mathews revealed that “24” is a “good friend of her [Farley’s] little brother” and the two have been dating for “a few months.”

The match was confirmed by Farley during a live taping of It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, which occurred at The Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey on April 24.

“We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24,'” said Farley, according to a review of the show published by The Asbury Park Press. “I wish it was over [the divorce] but it’s not so I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year old,” JWoww said. “Life is a roller coaster but it’s very enjoyable. I’m living my best life right now.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi stated that Farley’s new man was very handsome according to the APP and that she hadn’t seen her friend this happy in a long time.

Farley and Mathews were married for three years before she filed for divorce in September 2018.

People Magazine reported that Farley accused her estranged husband of physical and emotional abuse. He also claimed the same of his former wife.

The couple’s relationship issues played out on social media, with Mathews using his Instagram page and story to detail his version of the couple’s issues. Farley bit back with her own comments and allegations against Mathews.

Over the past several months, the couple has maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their two children, Meilani and Greyson and reportedly spent the Easter holidays together.

Farley and Mathews met while she was filming the first season of Jersey Shore. Farley was still involved with former boyfriend Tom Lippolis when she arrived in Seaside Heights and in a drunken first night of fun, hooked up with castmate Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio. Lippolis later visited the shore house in his only appearance on the show and the couple seemed to be on good terms. Then, during a night of partying at a local club, Farley met Mathews and the two hit it off.

After a photo of Farley and Mathews appeared in the media, Lippolis and Farley had a messy split.

Mathews and Farley then began dating and they openly displayed their love for one another on the show and in the media. Mathews would propose to the reality star two years later with a 7.5-carat diamond ring reported People Magazine.

A year and a half after the couple got engaged, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Meilani Alexandra. During their October 2015 wedding, the couple announced they were pregnant with their second child, a son they would name Greyson.

Jersey Shore airs on MTV. The second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air sometime in 2019.