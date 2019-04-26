Meghan Markle Baby Birth Reportedly ‘Imminent’ As Ambulance Seen Parked Outside Frogmore Cottage

A new report by The Express reveals that an ambulance has been parked outside the home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage, signaling to royal watchers that the birth of Baby Sussex is “imminent.”

Along with the ambulance, a helicopter has also been seen circling the area, likely to stop photographers from swarming above the royal home in an attempt to get a photo of the Duchess as she enters the vehicle to be transported to the hospital. Or, the ambulance could be parked outside in case the rumored home birth Markle plans to undertake goes awry and she needs to be transported quickly to a medical facility.

Express reported that if the former actress decides to go to the hospital, the nearest medical facilities are the Kensington wing of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, and The Portland. One hospital Markle will not give birth in is the posh Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Markle’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana and sister-in-law Duchess Kate Middleton both gave birth to their children there. Markle’s husband Prince Harry was welcomed by Londoners as his mother posed for photos outside the hospital, as she did with his brother Prince William, as a way to control the paparazzi’s hunger for photos.

Express also reported that Markle allegedly has her own medical team, led by women, to assist with the birth, instead of a group of doctors on call that is favored by the queen. Instead, several British tabloids, including The Express, have suggested that Markle will try to have a natural birth with her mother, yoga instructor Doria Ragland by her side, who has reportedly flown to her daughter’s aid and has set up her room at the couple’s new home.

GOR / Getty Images

Ragland will reportedly be staying with the couple for an undisclosed amount of time while they adjust to being new parents.

No matter how the arrival of Baby Sussex is played out in the media, Markle and Prince Harry have maintained a policy that was confirmed in a statement that they would not release information about the birth in the moments following the happy event, nor would there be a royal photo shoot in the hours after the birth until the couple have had a chance to share in their happiness privately.

Markle and Prince Harry did not state if that private time would be hours or days after Markle gives birth to their first child.

The couple has had a whirlwind two years since meeting for the first time in 2017. After dating for only a few months, Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November of that same year and six months after, they wed in grand style in May 2018. The couple announced they were expecting their first child three months after they married.