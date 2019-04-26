Meghan Markle Baby Birth Reportedly ‘Imminent’ As Ambulance Seen Parked Outside Frogmore Cottage

A new report by The Express reveals that an ambulance has been parked outside the home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage, signaling to royal watchers that the birth of Baby Sussex is “imminent.”
Along with the ambulance, a helicopter has also been seen circling the area, likely to stop photographers from swarming above the royal home in an attempt to get a photo of the Duchess as she enters the vehicle to be transported to the hospital. Or, the ambulance could be parked outside in case the rumored home birth Markle plans to undertake goes awry and she needs to be transported quickly to a medical facility.
Express reported that if the former actress decides to go to the hospital, the nearest medical facilities are the Kensington wing of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, and The Portland. One hospital Markle will not give birth in is the posh Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.
Markle’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana and sister-in-law Duchess Kate Middleton both gave birth to their children there. Markle’s husband Prince Harry was welcomed by Londoners as his mother posed for photos outside the hospital, as she did with his brother Prince William, as a way to control the paparazzi’s hunger for photos.
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queenscomtrust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
Express also reported that Markle allegedly has her own medical team, led by women, to assist with the birth, instead of a group of doctors on call that is favored by the queen. Instead, several British tabloids, including The Express, have suggested that Markle will try to have a natural birth with her mother, yoga instructor Doria Ragland by her side, who has reportedly flown to her daughter’s aid and has set up her room at the couple’s new home.
Ragland will reportedly be staying with the couple for an undisclosed amount of time while they adjust to being new parents.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. ????PA
No matter how the arrival of Baby Sussex is played out in the media, Markle and Prince Harry have maintained a policy that was confirmed in a statement that they would not release information about the birth in the moments following the happy event, nor would there be a royal photo shoot in the hours after the birth until the couple have had a chance to share in their happiness privately.
Markle and Prince Harry did not state if that private time would be hours or days after Markle gives birth to their first child.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world #RoyalWedding
The couple has had a whirlwind two years since meeting for the first time in 2017. After dating for only a few months, Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November of that same year and six months after, they wed in grand style in May 2018. The couple announced they were expecting their first child three months after they married.