Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Throwback With Blake Shelton From Their ‘The Voice’ Days

Gwen's reflecting on the start of her romance with Blake.

Gwen Stefani is sharing a sweet throwback with her boyfriend Blake Shelton from back when it all began. As reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada, the “Rich Girl” singer took to Instagram on April 25 to treat her 8.7 million followers on the social media site to a fun and cute Throwback Thursday post that showed the loved-up couple together shortly after meeting The Voice.

The sweet photo showed the twosome walking in different directions, with People claiming that the snapshot was taken while they were together at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while making a guest appearance on the late night talk show around the time they went public with their romance in October 2015.

The country star turned slightly to the side as he shot a big smile in Gwen’s direction, while she could be seen smiling back as they interacted on the set. At the time, they were filming Season 9 of the singing show together alongside Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams.

Shelton was sporting one of his signature plaid shirts, while Stefani was going full on superstar in a cut-out black PVC dress that showed off her seriously toned middle while her signature blonde hair slicked back away from her face.

In the caption, the star told her millions of fans that she couldn’t believe how much time flies while also sweetly referring to the “God Gave Me You” singer as being her best friend.

And fans were clearly loving seeing the star showing off her love for her man on social media.

“You two are just sooo cute,” one fan told her with a red heart emoji, as a second wrote in the comments section that Shelton and Stefani were “Future goals after divorce” before then adding, “Keep on keeping on!!!”

“I think that’s my favourite picture of them both,” another commented.

The couple first met as coaches on The Voice back in 2014 during Season 7. At the time, both were married to other people.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Stefani was with her former husband Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

However, both split with their partners a year later in 2015 and eventually confirmed their romance in September 2015.

The loved-up couple have since reunited on the show on a number of occasions, with Gwen returning to the show for Seasons 9 and 11 while also serving as a mentor for Team Blake on Season 10.

But the mom of three is certainly no stranger to showing off her love for Blake on social media.

Gwen regularly posts snaps and video of the twosome together on her Instagram account, recently sharing a cute photo of the twosome together at the ACM Awards where she referred to her boyfriend of three years as a “beautiful human.”

But it’s not all been smooth sailing for the couple.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Blake’s former wife Miranda Lambert was accused of throwing some shade at her ex-husband while performing at the ACM Awards earlier this month as she attended with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin. The apparent diss came shortly after The Inquisitr also reported that Gwen’s former husband Gavin Rossdale also appeared to call out the country star during a concert of his own.