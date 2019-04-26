Sofia Vergara Goes Braless, Puts Busty Assets Front & Center In Sexy Throwback Pic On Instagram

The 'Modern family' actress wowed fans with another sexy throwback photo, in which she put her cleavage on full display in a curve-hugging gold dress.

Sofia Vergara heated up Instagram on Friday morning with another one of her now-famous and hotly-awaited throwback photos. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous 46-year-old actress occasionally treats her massive social media following with sizzling throwback pics and has been dropping one sweltering snapshot after the other every Friday for the past few weeks.

Today was no different, as the dark-haired beauty took to her Instagram platform as usual to share yet another torrid snap from back in the day. For her latest photo share, Sofia chose a sexy pic taken in the ’90s in which she made a dazzling appearance next to salsa icon Celia Cruz. Photographed together with the celebrated Latin artist at a show in Miami, Sofia lit up the frame with her beaming smile as both ladies faced the camera to give a radiant smile to the photographer.

The Modern Family actress put her busty assets front and center in the sultry snap. Slipping into a form-fitting lamé mesh dress, one in a faded gold color and boasting delicate spaghetti straps, the stunning actress and model unapologetically flaunted her buxom curves by going braless under her revealing attire.

Her daring gold dress hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting the sinuous contours of her hourglass frame. As it clung to every curve in sight, the glimmering metallic dress looked like liquid gold swathing Sofia’s slender physique and accentuated her taut waistline, while putting her generous décolletage on full display.

The Colombian-born beauty looked effortlessly chic in the skin-baring snap. To make sure that nothing would take any of the attention away from her seductive gown, Sofia chose to forgo any flashy jewelry and simply let her eye-popping outfit speak for itself. She wore her honey-colored tresses with a mid-part, letting her sumptuous locks frame her face.

In the caption of the photo, Sofia Vergara paid a sweet tribute to the departed songstress, expressing her admiration for “the queen” Celia Cruz. Needless to say, the photo immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 113,000 likes in addition to nearly 600 comments.

“Ommggggg está foto is so freaking iconic and beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, inserting a heart eyes emoji and a weary face emoji into their message.

“You forgot to take the ticket off your shirt… so 90’s [sic] indeed!” penned another fan, adding a heart emoji at the end of their comment.

Before taking a trip down memory lane with the latest throwback photo, Sofia had some very in-the-present-moment news to share with her 16.2 million Instagram followers. The Hot Pursuit actress recently launched her new summer collection as part of her Sofia Jeans fashion label. After spreading the word with a fun video posted to Instagram earlier this week, Sofia shared a glamorous photo of herself modeling a fabulous white Bardot dress – one of the new designs from her freshly-released summer collection.

The curvaceous beauty showed off her chiseled pins in the flattering attire, striking a flirtatious pose for the camera. Rocking a pair of gold statement earrings, Sofia was the epitome of elegance in her flowy sundress. She added height to her frame with elegant nude heels and slipped on a gold bracelet to tie her look together.

The actress accompanied the photo with more snaps of the new designs, which include delicate summer dresses, as well as trendy jeans and a pair of eye-catching leopard-print fitted pants.