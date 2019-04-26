Lily Allen Encourages Fans To Text Their Ex Her Lyrics To Promote New Single ‘What You Waiting For?’

Lily Allen dropped a remix to her new single “What You Waiting For?” with rapper Popcaan. To promote the new version, she is encouraging fans to take part in a challenge that will come with a reward.

She shared a video clip of an example of what she means to her 5.5 million followers on Twitter. In the video, she texts an ex the opening lyrics to the track.

“Since we separated

I’ve been suffocated, ah yeah

All the empty space in my head

First I felt liberated by it

But solitude is overrated”

The ex replied asking who was texting them and said for her to never message them again. The challenge, “#TextYourEx” was soon picked up by her followers who are sharing their own results with the hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

Allen is yet to say what the prize will be for the winners she chooses.

The original version of “What You Waiting For?” is taken from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, No Shame which peaked within the top 10 in the U.K. and Australia. The album was noted as one the best albums released last year as it was recognized at the Mercury Prize Awards being one of 12 records to be shortlisted for the award. The lead single, “Trigger Bang” featuring British rapper Giggs was nominated for Best Collaboration at the NME Awards.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Lily explaining she is currently working on a concept album and two musicals.

“I’ve already written loads of songs, but they work with the concept, so I’m really excited about it. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really clever. I’m also writing like two musicals at the moment. And I’m really excited about that,” Allen said in her Beats 1 interview with Matt Wilkinson.

In the U.K., Lily has achieved three No. 1 singles — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” In total, she has had 10 top 10 singles. Her most recent was “Air Balloon” in 2014, which peaked at No. 7. Her albums, It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus also topped the album charts in the U.K. Her debut album, Alright, Still in 2006 debuted at No. 2 in the U.K. and peaked at No. 20 in the U.S. It earned her a Grammy Award nomination in 2008 for Best Alternative Album.

In total, Lily has received nine BRIT Award nominations. In 2010, she won Best Britsh Female Solo Artist.

It was recently rumored that she has been dropped by her management team. However, Allen announced she chose to leave them last October and that everything was very amicable, which The Inquisitr revealed.

In addition to new music, last year Allen also released her first memoir — My Thoughts Exactly. It became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she celebrated via her Twitter account.