Eva Longoria, 44, Flaunts Post-Baby Body In A Skimpy Blue Bikini & Skintight White Swimsuit

Eva's looking incredible just 10 months after giving birth.

Eva Longoria has been treating fans to several glimpses of herself in her swimwear over the past few days, but her stunning fashion show of bikinis and swimsuits isn’t quite done just yet. Longoria returned to social media on April 25 to give fans another treat as she shared an adorable vacation photo and video which showed her with her 10-month-old son, Santiago.

The first new Instagram upload featured the former Desperate Housewives actress holding on to her baby boy as she joked that they were partying together by the pool.

The Boomerang video showed 44-year-old Eva in a pretty skimpy blue bikini as she swayed from side to side while holding on to her son – who was wrapped in a white towel – with one arm while the other was up high in the air.

Shortly after, Eva posted another seriously sweet photo for her 6.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy with her and husband Jose “Pepe” Baston’s little boy.

In her second upload of the day, the star posed in a skintight white swimsuit that perfectly showed off her amazing post-baby body. Longoria rocked the one-shoulder one-piece as she posed with Santiago in front of the sunset as he placed his tiny hand on her lips.

The star went barefoot on the deck as they danced together in front of the sunset with the beach behind them, while her long brunette hair flowed down her back.

Eva’s been showing off all her hard work in the gym 10-months after giving birth to her first child on multiple occasions over the past few days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently wowed in a pretty skimpy red-hot bikini while vacationing with her boys in sunny St Barths.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also shared snaps of the Over Her Dead Body actress in a plunging navy swimsuit during her fun and tropical getaway.

As for how she got in the amazing shape she’s been proudly showing off on social media recently, the star previously revealed her secrets to Us Weekly and said that she’s been doing a lot of weight training since giving birth back in June.

Prior to becoming a mom, the star told Vogue Australia that she keeps a delicate balance of diet and exercise which she credits for her looking years younger than her age.

“Especially as you get older, people want to know the secret to looking good and there is no secret. It’s diet and exercise,” Longoria told the outlet at the time.