‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, April 25: Katie Refuses Bill’s Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 25 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who shared some surprising news with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). She recalled that Zoe had introduced Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She then told the Forrester Creations model that Flo was her brother’s child. Zoe was upset and said, “It can’t be.” Brooke wanted to know if she knew something about Flo, per She Knows Soaps. Zoe was not specific but did tell Brooke that people could take advantage. Zoe left the room.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) arrived at Spencer Publications and wanted to know why Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had summoned her. He told her that he had an idea that would reassure their son about his future. He then explained that Will (Finnegan George) wanted his parents together. After they discussed the importance of family, Bill shocked Katie by proposing to her. He pulled out a ring and asked her if she would marry him again.

Bill told Katie that he loved her and that she made him happy. Katie told him that she never thought she would hear him say those words again. However, she didn’t want to hurt Will if their marriage did not work out. Bill understood why Katie was being cautious, per Soap Central. Katie reminded him how he had hurt her when he had left her for Brooke. She then thanked him for his proposal but said that she could not give him the answer he was looking for. Katie exited his office.

Katie went straight to Brooke at Forrester Creations. She told her sister that Bill had proposed. Brooke was delighted. However, Katie then informed her that she had refused his offer.

At Flo’s apartment, Shauna (Denise Richards) and Flo discussed how being a Logan would change Flo’s life forever. Shauna then told Flo about Storm Logan. She described him as a gentleman who wanted a simple life and a family. She also felt that he would have been proud of Flo.

Shauna left for Il Giardino where she ran into Bill. They discussed nearly being co-parents to Flo. Bill said that he would have bought Flo a house.

Zoe arrived at Flo’s place. She was furious and told the blonde that her new family would hate her if they knew about her secret. However, Flo thought that they might forgive her. Zoe wanted to know what Flo was planning to do about the situation.

