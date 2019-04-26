‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3: A New Enhanced Trailer Reveals Daenerys’ Dragons On The Battleground

In the clip, the dragons fly over the Unsullied outside of Winterfell.

While fans know that Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) remaining dragons are present at Winterfell in Game of Thrones, it is unclear yet how they will be used in the upcoming battle at Winterfell. However, newly enhanced footage of the Episode 3 trailer now reveals the location of the two dragons.

After Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 aired, HBO screened the trailer for Episode 3. Knowing that Episode 3 contains a massive battle, it was no surprise that the trailer revealed very little detail that could indicate any spoilers. In fact, many fans complained that the trailer was so dark that it was hard to see exactly what was going on.

In response to this, a fan lightened up the Episode 3 trailer and discovered something remarkable: Daenerys’ dragons are actually flying above the Unsullied in the clip. Footage of this was then uploaded to Reddit.

The Redditor suggests that viewers need to turn up the brightness in order to see the dragons flying overhead outside Winterfell. They are seen in the top left-hand side of the trailer at the very start of the trailer for Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8.

According to Inverse, the dragons appear to be flying out of the frame, suggesting that they are possibly following something. The potential is that they are trying to track down their brother, Viserion, who is the dragon that the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) reanimated.

While some strategy has been discussed in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8, the audience has not yet been made aware of how the dragons will interact during the battle at Winterfell.

What is known, though, is that the Unsullied are positioned outside Winterfell. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will be assisting Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). In addition, Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is attempting to lure the Night King out into the open at the Weirwood. Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) will be defending Bran in this position. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has stated that he wants some army positioned close by in order to help defend Bran should he need it. Footage in the trailer as well as an official image released by HBO, indicate that Jon and Daenerys will be positioned outside of Winterfell during the battle.

Helen Sloan / HBO

With the dragons shown in the trailer, it seems likely that they will be on call to Daenerys should she require their assistance. And, considering the way in which they can annihilate the enemy, their dragon fire will certainly be required outside of Winterfell, so it makes sense that that is where they will be positioned. Of course, viewers will have to tune into the next episode of Game of Thrones to find out more.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.