Google’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Easter Egg Is Nothing Short Of Amazing

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who watched Avengers: Infinity War will, of course, remember the haunting moment when supervillain Thanos snapped his fingers and used the six Infinity Stones to rid the universe of half of its living beings. Those who haven’t seen the movie might be familiar with this shocking scene.

The Snap, as it is sometimes referred to as by Marvel fans, transcended the film it originated from, and in turn, has become something of a pop culture reference. It’s been used in countless memes, and referenced all over the internet, with the “snap” sound effect ingrained in some people’s minds.

And now, fans can relive that horrifying moment all for themselves, thanks for the power of Google.

As reported by Mashable, earlier this week, Google Search rolled out a brand new easter egg on their search engine, allowing internet users to recreate The Snap all for themselves. Here’s how you can view the easter egg for yourself.

Using either a desktop, mobile device, or tablet, open up your internet browser of choice and head to Google. Next, do a simple search for the word “Thanos.” Once the results load, you’ll likely see a little icon representing the Infinity Gauntlet, a device which Thanos used to house and harness the power of the Infinity Stones. Once you click on that icon, the magic will begin.

After playing a sound effect, which mimics The Snap from the film, your browser will begin jumping up and down the page, with search results turning to dust and disappearing. Once the animation finishes playing out, the number of search results at the top of the page will also be cut in half. The easter egg is fully interactive — users can still click on any of the search results that made the cut — and running it again will result in a new batch of victims and survivors.

The easter egg will work across multiple platforms (iOS, Windows, Android) and on different browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari) — as long as you are using Google’s search engine, you’ll be able to enjoy Thanos’ snap for yourself. If you find that the easter egg doesn’t load for you, make sure your web browser isn’t defaulting to another search engine, such as Microsoft’s Bing or DuckDuckGo. If you’d rather roll the dice and see if you yourself would survive The Snap, you can head over to Did Thanos Kill Me.