UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Rocks Sexy Lingerie Bodysuit On Instagram

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival might be over for the year, but that won’t stop Instagram influencers and models from sharing sultry snapshots on social media.

Take UFC ring girl and former Playboy model Arianny Celeste, for instance. While the brunette bombshell didn’t shy away from flaunting her assets at Coachella — as previously reported by The Inquisitr— her snapshots from the music festival were par for the course.

The 33-year-old model and former co-host on Overhaulin’ has racked up quite the online following, and when she’s not busy strutting her stuff around the octagon, she keeps busy on Instagram. To date, Celeste boasts a sizable 3 million followers on the popular social media platform, and her fans can’t seem to get enough of her sexy pics. Her latest post is no exception, and it’s bound to get heart rates rising and her rabid fanbase hot under the collar.

In her latest post, Arianny can be seen soaking up the sun as she poses in a rather revealing outfit. It’s not entirely clear where this particular photo was taken; this month alone, Celeste has jet-setted all around the country, making stops in Las Vegas and California, so there’s no telling where her latest pic was snapped, or even if it’s a new photo or not.

In the photo, Arianny can be seen rocking a tight purple lingerie bodysuit, which hugs her curves in all the right places, leaving little to the imagination. Her dusky skin basks in the warm glow of the sun, and her chestnut locks cascade down her back and side. Her tight lingerie shows off plenty of cleavage, and the buxom model accessorizes her look with a large flower and a pair of large hoop earrings.

While the photo’s caption is mostly written in Spanish, it seems Arianny took this photo for her 2019 calendar.

Unsurprisingly, Celeste’s latest snapshot has proven popular with her fans. At the time of writing, the post has been live for a little over seven hours and has racked up over 17,000 likes and 175 comments. Her fans were quick to leave plenty of loving comments.

“wow arianny celeste you look so beautiful wearing lingerie dress,” one fan wrote, capping off their message with a string of heart emoji.

“You wear it well, gorgeous,” another wrote.

Some shy fans opted to say nothing, instead offering up plenty of heart-eyes, flame, and kissy face emojis in lieu of a traditional comment.