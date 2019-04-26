Kris Jenner’s Favorite Child Has Shifted From Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner In Recent Years

While the Kardashian family matriarch's favorite child was Kim for years, it has since shifted to Kylie Jenner.

Anyone who has followed the reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since the beginning knows that for a very long time, socialite Kris Jenner’s favorite child was her second born, Kim Kardashian. The ‘momager’ of this infamous celebrity family had four children with the late Robert Kardashian Sr.; Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardahian Jr.. For nearly a decade, Kim was notably Kris’ favorite child. This was likely because at that time, it was Kim’s career that was particularly taking off. She was the one who’s face first graced the covers of high-profile fashion magazines and drew the family further into the spotlight, according to Celebrity Cheat Sheet.

However, as time went on, Kris welcomed new members to her now infamous bunch. Following her divorce from Kardashian Sr., Jenner married then Olympic legend Bruce Jenner. She gave birth to Kylie and Kendall Jenner who have since stepped out of their influential family’s shadow and made names for themselves. Kendall Jenner, now 23-years-old, is a world-wide recognized supermodel who has represented brands such as Victoria’s Secret and appeared on the covers of luxurious fashion publications such as Vogue Magazine. Nevertheless, the sisters can all agree that it is the youngest, Kylie Jenner, who holds a special place in Kris Jenner’s heart.

Kylie Jenner, though only 21-years-old, has already become one of the most influential icons of this generation. She first made a name for herself online through her Instagram profile and later grew a substantial following through her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, in which she sells her infamous lip products. Kylie now holds her own as one of the world’s youngest self made billionaires, and even appeared in Forbes magazine in July of 2018. The makeup company is doing so well that many believe that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a shot at taking over Kim’s place as the most beloved child in Jenner’s eyes. After all, the brand did accumulate over $900 million in less than three years after its launch, according to Elite Daily.

In a recent interview, it was Khloe who first admitted Kylie currently holds the position as their mother’s favorite child.

“Kimberly 10 years ago,” she stated. Her sisters all agreed quickly following up her remark bu saying, “Kylie now.”

Kylie received a lot of media backlash following her debut in Forbes, as many believed she certainly had assistance from her already well known family at gaining success as an entrepreneur. She later clarified that while worked with her mother on the brand, she put down her own money to get the ball rolling.