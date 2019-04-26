Elizabeth Olsen Teases 1950s Setting For New Scarlet Witch Show

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

While the decade-long hunt for the Infinity Gems is coming to an end with Avengers: Endgame, there’s plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) goodness on the horizon. Aside from a brand new Spider-Man film — which is due out later this year — MCU fans will be able to enjoy a suite of new shows that are set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Earlier this month, Disney confirmed several new Marvel TV series for its new streaming platform. The first, simply titled Loki, will follow the character of the same name, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the Norse god/trickster. It’s not entirely sure how Loki is getting his own show — he was killed off at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, so rumors involving time travel and undoing Thanos’ decimating snap might hold water.

The same goes for Falcon & Winter Soldier, which will follow the exploits of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Not unlike Loki, these two heroes were turned to dust at the end of Infinity War.

Lastly, there’s WandaVision, which will explore the relationship between Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). As reported by Collider, it seems that the show will be set in a rather odd era.

Speaking to Variety, Olsen explained that a promotional still showed some of the cast in the 1950s.

“There’s [sic] quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” Olsen said. “So I think that’s a good teaser.”

“Paul [Bettany] and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours.”

Not unlike the other two Disney+ Marvel shows, there are a lot of questions to be answered with regard to the logistics behind WandaVision. Aside from the fact that Vision was killed by Thanos at the end of Infinity War, Scarlet Witch was turned to dust by Thanos’ snap. With a rumored 1950s setting, there’s a chance that time travel — through the use of the Time Stone — would allow for WandaVision to be set in multiple eras.

At the time of writing, there is no set release date for WandaVision. Filming will begin in the fall.