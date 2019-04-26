Taylor Swift Unveils New Music She’s Been Working On

Taylor Swift fans can rejoice. After weeks of speculation, cryptic Instagram posts, a mysterious countdown timer, and a lot of hype, the pop sensation has finally pulled back the curtain on her newest music.

Moments ago, Swift took to her Instagram account to post a new picture, which shows off the artwork for her brand new single, titled “ME!” That’s right, despite rampant speculation — with some fans predicting that Taylor’s newest project would be a country album, as reported by The Inquisitr — it seems the Pop Princess is (at this time) only planning to release one song.

Swift shared her excitement with her fans, and provided a bit of background info regarding her latest project.

“WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthediscowill be out tonight at midnight eastern,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you.”

Thankfully, T-Swift fans won’t have to wait too long to sample her newest single. The song, and its accompanying music video, will be available in just a few short hours on YouTube.

Not much is known about Taylor’s newest song, other than the fact that it’s a collaboration between Swift and Brendon Urie, the lead singer (and currently, the sole member) of Panic! At The Disco. As noted by Pitchfork, Swift’s new single marks the first piece of music she has released since 2017, when she released her last album, Reputation. Fans have speculated that her new music would be a departure from the darker, edgier vibes from Reputation, considering that Taylor has been posting and wearing a lot of pastels and muted colors on her Instagram profile.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, T-Swift made a visit to the Gulch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, earlier today, where she revealed that she had commissioned a colossal butterfly mural, which was painted by artist Kelsey Montague. Some of her fans quickly figured out that Swift was behind the mural, and Taylor was shocked by how savvy her fanbase was.

“You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming, no one knew this was a part of the campaign,” she said.

Here’s hoping that Taylor Swift’s newest single will tide fans over until her next album drops.