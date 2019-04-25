Abigail Ratchford’s Insane Cleavage Busts Out Of Skintight Bodysuit In Latest Instagram Update

Maxim model Abigail Ratchford has been on quite the sexy streak this week after taking a small hiatus from social media. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” is back, however, and she hasn’t let her 9 million followers down since her return. Ratchford took to Instagram to wow her fans with a snap of herself that left very little to the imagination, and her fans went wild for the shot.

In the photo, Ratchford wore a baby-blue, skintight bodysuit that clung to her body and emphasized her curves. She pulled the zipper down to expose her buxom chest, and her ample cleavage busted out of the body-hugging attire. She teasingly pulled a hand through her long, raven-colored locks, and turned her body toward the camera so fans could catch a glimpse of her entire curvaceous frame.

The Esquire vixen went full-on glam for the pic, and chose heavy sweeps of mascara to accentuate her cheekbones. She dusted on some peach-toned shadow and used heavy flicks of mascara to make her gorgeous, mossy-colored eyes pop. As she playfully nibbled on the end of a vape pen, Ratchford’s plump lips were the center of attention, and she dressed them up with a dark-mauve liner and coordinating gloss.

Ratchford wore her hair in a long, bouncy blowout that spilled over her shoulders perfectly. She gave a sizzling staredown to the camera, and as she pulled back her hair her dainty earrings were visible to fans.

The model shared some behind the scenes snaps of this particular photo shoot to her Instagram story as well, where eagle-eyed fans of Ratchford know to check to get additional content from their favorite voluptuous model. In one shot, Ratchford showed off the interior of the Bentley she was filmed in, as well as some shots of herself in various poses while inside the stunning vehicle.

Additionally, Ratchford shared a never before seen photo of herself in a black and red, snakeskin-print lingerie set that truly wowed her fan base. The skimpy number showed off her curvaceous frame flawlessly, and her cleavage and toned thighs were on full display. She topped the sultry look off with a pair of thigh high leather boots in black that added some serious heat to the sexy ensemble.

For that snap, Ratchford wore her dark hair in big, barrel-rolled curls that cascaded down her sunkissed skin. She popped her backside out, showing off the side of her booty, and shot the camera a daring look.

As always, fans of Ratchford and her unique outfits and poses will be keeping an eye out on her social media accounts for the latest update from the gorgeous model.