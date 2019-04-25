Watch Denver Nuggets Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream: Game 6 Start Time, Preview, Nuggets Can Clinch Series

The San Antonio Spurs looks to force a Game Seven in their first-round NBA Playoff series against the second-seeded Denver Nuggets.

When a second-seeded team faces a seventh-seeded team in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the result is all-too-often a foregone conclusion. But in this case, when the seventh-seeded team is the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs — a franchise that has missed the playoffs only four times in 43 NBA seasons and not since 1997, per Basketball Reference — all bets are off. In fact, the Spurs have been installed as slight favorites to force a Game Seven their series against the higher-seeded Denver Nuggets, when the teams meet again in San Antonio for a sixth game, with Denver leading 3-2, in a playoff matchup that will live stream on Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs sixth game of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,400-seat AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, April 25.

That start time is 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the Nuggets-Spurs game time will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, April 26.

After falling behind in the series 2-1, the Nuggets have rallied, coming back from a 12-point deficit the second quarter of Game Four, as SB Nation reported, and have not looked back. The Nuggets ended up winning Game Four by 14 points in the Spurs’ own building.

When the series returned to Denver for Game Five, the Nuggets were even more dominant, putting five scorers in double figures on their way to an 18-point rout, per Basketball Reference.

And yet, San Antonio are considered the favorites, albeit narrow favorites, to even the series at three games apiece on Thursday, per SB Nation, with a spread of 2.5 points.

Nikola Jokic (l) had 16 points in Game Four for Denver while Jamal Murray (r) poured in 23. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

To watch the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA first-round playoff matchup live stream online from Texas, ccess the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Nuggets vs. Spurs showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

Loading...

For fans who want to stream the Denver-San Antonio clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

However, there is a legal, and free, method to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Six stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” internet TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Nuggets vs. Spurs game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Six live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee. To find broadcaster and live stream information for numerous other countries around the world, consult the listings at NBA.com