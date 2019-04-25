Britney Spears Checks Out Of Mental Health Facility

Britney is back! The pop princess left her mental health treatment center on Thursday after completing her program. According to TMZ, the singer checked out after her 30-day stint at California facility and hit the road for home with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pair left the”all-encompassing wellness facility” Thursday afternoon and headed to her Thousand Oaks home after checking into the treatment center in early April.

Spears was slated to leave the facility at any time as she completed her treatment, but the date was up in the air as her doctors and professionals worked to make sure that her mix of medications was working for her. She also learned new skills to help her manage better once she is out on her own.

Spears checked in with fans a few days ago with an Instagram post.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” she wrote. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal, but don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she said. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

She also asked fans to take it easy on her team and family who she had received threats and been the victims of malicious rumors. She asked fans to give her privacy so that she could deal with the things she needed to deal with.

She also posted a video to Instagram showing her working out and admitted that she had lost 5 pounds in treatment, saying that “stress” was great for weight loss as she lifted weights.

It all started when Spears had some mental health issues after her father Jamie’s health began to decline. At the same time, the star was having difficulties balancing her medications, causing her to stop taking some. So voluntarily checked into the facility in order to stabilize her medications and to get on better footing.

The “Crazy” singer took a day out of the center over Easter weekend to spend some time with Asghari, but fans worried that she wasn’t ready to be on her own after seeing how disheveled and exhausted she looked. Still, the star appears to be ready for her life again.